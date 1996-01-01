11. Nervous Tissue

- Textbook QuestionChemical synapses are characterized by all of the following except a. the release of neurotransmitter by the presynaptic membranes, b. postsynaptic membranes bearing receptors that bind neurotransmitter, c. ions flowing through protein channels from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic neuron, d. a fluid-filled gap separating the neurons.17
Synapse
- Textbook QuestionAssume that an EPSP is being generated on the dendritic membrane. Which will occur? a. specific Na⁺ channels will open, b. specific K⁺ channels will open, c. a single type of channel will open, permitting simultaneous flow of Na⁺ and K⁺ , d. Na⁺ channels will open first and then close as K⁺ channels open.16