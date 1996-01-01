Skip to main content
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Motor Endings and Motor Activity
Motor Endings and Motor Activity
Levels of Motor Control
4
Which level of motor control monitors muscle tone, blocks unwanted movements, and is responsible for precisely starting, stopping, or coordinating movements?
269
The lowest level of the motor hierarchy is the __________.
405
The lowest level of motor control is the __________.
268
Which of the following structures is involved in the projection level of motor control?
248
