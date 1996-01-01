Skip to main content
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Nerves
13. Peripheral Nervous System
05:13
Nervous system 7- Nerve
by Wendy Riggs
Textbook Question
The connective tissue sheath that surrounds a fascicle of nerve fibers is the a. epineurium, b. endoneurium, c. perineurium, d. epimysium.
Multiple Choice
Collections of neuron cell bodies in the peripheral nervous system are known as __________.
13:07
Nerve Regeneration- Spinal Cord vs Peripheral Nerves
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
Multiple Choice
Most central nervous system axons are able to regenerate following injury.
10:10
Cranial Nerves Anatomy
by RegisteredNurseRN
Multiple Choice
The first two pairs of cranial nerves attach to the __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cranial nerves is FALSE?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cranial nerves is NOT involved with the eye?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cranial nerves controls chewing food?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cranial nerves is purely sensory?
Multiple Choice
How many of the pairs of cranial nerves originate from the brain stem?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cranial nerves has a name that means "the wanderer"?
Multiple Choice
Most nerves are able to transmit impulses both to
and
from the central nervous system.
Multiple Choice
If the phrenic nerve were severed, what would be the most
immediate
effect?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following branches of a spinal nerve contain only autonomic fibers?
Multiple Choice
If a patient has difficulty using the "pincer grasp" to pick up small objects, which nerve is injured?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following nerves controls the quadriceps muscle group?
Multiple Choice
Transection of the sciatic nerve would cause all the following EXCEPT __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is FALSE regarding the sciatic nerve?
Multiple Choice
The pinching motion (with opposed thumb and forefinger) is highly dependent upon impulses transmitted by the __________.
09:32
Cervical Plexus
by AnatomyZone
09:35
Lumbar Plexus - Structure and Branches
by AnatomyZone
10:54
Sacral Plexus
by AnatomyZone
09:03
Brachial Plexus and Branches
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
04:39
Spinal Nerve Plexus
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
04:34
Anatomical Differences Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions: Anatomy and Physiology
by Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
Multiple Choice
Which of the following nerves does NOT arise from the brachial plexus?
Multiple Choice
The brachial plexus can contain fibers from __________.
