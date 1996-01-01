Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
7. Skeletal System
Appendicular Skeleton - Lower Limb
Appendicular Skeleton - Lower Limb
7. Skeletal System
Appendicular Skeleton - Lower Limb
Leg and Feet
Activity
Bones of the right thigh
Which of the following is the heel bone?
When standing normally, most of your weight is transmitted to the ground by the __________.
At its distal end, the femur articulates with the __________.
The heel bone is called the __________.
The gluteal tuberosity is a bone marking found on the __________.
The tibia and fibula of the right leg
