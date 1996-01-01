Match the bones in column B with their description in column A. (Note that some descriptions require more than a single choice.) Column A _____ (1) connected by the coronal suture _____ (2) keystone bone of cranium _____ (3) keystone bone of the face _____ (4) form the hard palate _____ (5) allows the spinal cord to pass _____ (6) forms the chin _____ (7) contain paranasal sinuses _____ (8) contains mastoid sinuses Column B a. ethmoid b. frontal c. mandible d. maxillary e. occipital f. palatine g. parietal h. sphenoid i. temporal