7. Skeletal System
Axial Skeleton - Thoracic Cage
Axial Skeleton - Thoracic Cage
7. Skeletal System
Axial Skeleton - Thoracic Cage
07:31
Rib Anatomy - True Ribs
by RegisteredNurseRN
01:54
Structure of the Rib Cage
by Whats Up Dude
PRACTICE
Multiple Choice
A human normally has ten pairs of ribs.
The 11th and 12th ribs are called
floating ribs
because they lack __________.
The jugular notch on the sternum is __________.
Textbook Question
Which ribs are floating ribs and why are they called that?
