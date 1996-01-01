Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
7. Skeletal System
Axial Skeleton - Vertebrae
Axial Skeleton - Vertebrae
7. Skeletal System
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Axial Skeleton - Vertebrae
3 videos
|
12 questions
VIDEOS
3
Previous videos for
Next videos for
06:43
Vertebral Column Anatomy
by RegisteredNurseRN
932
6
1
01:52
Structure of a Typical Vertebra: Anatomy and Physiology
by Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
29
1
06:56
Vertebral Column Anatomy and Bones [Cervical, Thoracic, Lumbar, Sacral Spine]
by EZmed
34
PRACTICE
12
Multiple Choice
How many cervical vertebrae are there in a normal adult?
800
Multiple Choice
The inferior end of the vertebral column is composed of the __________.
695
1
Multiple Choice
In a(n) __________, the vertebral column is formed from 33 separate bones.
832
Multiple Choice
How many regions of the vertebral column are there?
811
Multiple Choice
The vertebral disc is housed between the __________ of neighboring vertebrae.
600
Multiple Choice
C
7
is referred to as the vertebra prominens because __________.
731
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following spinal deformities is quite common during late childhood in females?
548
1
2
Multiple Choice
The vertebrae that have enhanced weight-bearing capability are the __________.
557
1
Textbook Question
What is the function of the intervertebral discs?
15
Textbook Question
Distinguish between the anulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus regions of a disc. Which provides durability and strength? Which provides resilience? Which part is involved in a 'slipped' disc?
14
Textbook Question
List at least two specific anatomical characteristics each for typical cervical, thoracic, and lumbar vertebrae that would allow anyone to identify each type correctly.
15
Textbook Question
Mr. Wright had polio as a boy and was partially paralyzed in one lower limb for over a year. Although no longer paralyzed, he now has a severe lateral curvature of the lumbar spine. Explain what has happened and identify his condition.
12
Previous Topic
Next Topic