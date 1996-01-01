Skip to main content
15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
Ear - Equilibrium
15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
01:55
Neuroscience: Vestibular System
03:37
Semicircular Canals: Anatomy and Physiology
The pharyngotympanic tube __________.
Rotational movement of the head is monitored by receptors located in the __________.
Information from the balance receptors goes directly to the cerebral cortex.
Which of the following is true of static equilibrium receptors?
The receptors for sound reception and equilibrium are located in the __________.
