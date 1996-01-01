Skip to main content
15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Ear - Hearing
15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
VIDEOS
05:19
Anatomy - Ear Overview
by Armando Hasudungan
03:44
The Sense of Hearing
by Wisc-Online
06:44
Tricky Topics: Auditory Transduction
by FirstYearPsych Dalhousie
06:44
Auditory Transduction (2002)
by Brandon Pletsch
06:42
Afferent 6- Hearing
by Wendy Riggs
06:06
Ear Organ of Corti (Full Version)
by animacionesplus
02:30
ASCENDING AUDITORY PATHWAY
by Neural Academy
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would NOT be found in the outer ear?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is/are a part of the
external
ear?
VIDEOS
Multiple Choice
The tiny skeletal muscles associated with the ossicles of the middle ear function to __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following neurotransmitters is involved with hearing in the inner ear?
Multiple Choice
The organ of Corti is found in the __________.
Multiple Choice
Place the following events in the order in which they occur during sound transmission.
Tympanic membrane vibrates.
Internal ear fluids are set in motion.
Hearing receptors are stimulated.
Ossicles of the ear vibrate.
Auditory cortex is stimulated.
