7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Inhibition
Problem
The process of stabilizing the structure of an enzyme in its active form by the binding of a molecule outside the active site is an example of __________.
A
feedback inhibition
B
competitive inhibition
C
noncompetitive inhibition
D
cooperativity
E
allosteric activation
