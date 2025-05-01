- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Enzyme Inhibition: Videos & Practice Problems
Penicillin is a type of inhibitor that blocks the active site of an enzyme many bacteria use to construct their cell wall. This is an example of:
In noncompetitive inhibition, the inhibitor binds to the allosteric or alternative site on the enzyme. How does this process inhibit the substrate from binding in the active site?
Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. Which of the following statements about enzyme catalysis is true?
Enzyme inhibitors can regulate enzyme activity. Which of the following statements about enzyme inhibition is true?
Match the type of enzyme inhibition with its correct description or effect on enzyme activity:
How do competitive and noncompetitive inhibitors differ in their interaction with enzymes?
What effect does a noncompetitive inhibitor have on an enzyme's structure and function?
When illustrating the effect of a competitive inhibitor, which feature must be highlighted in the diagram?
In a cellular environment, how do enzyme inhibitors play a role in regulating metabolic pathways?
Which type of inhibitor would be most effective in reducing the rate of a reaction by competing with the substrate?
Which of the following is a real-world example of an enzyme inhibitor used in medicine?
Why is knowledge of enzyme inhibition critical in the development of therapeutic drugs?
Which characteristic is unique to noncompetitive inhibitors compared to competitive inhibitors?
If a noncompetitive inhibitor binds to an enzyme, what is the likely outcome on the enzyme's catalytic activity?
In an experiment, adding a competitive inhibitor to a reaction reduces enzyme activity. How can you overcome this inhibition?
If a noncompetitive inhibitor is introduced to a reaction, what could be a possible effect on the substrate binding?
An enzyme shows the following initial rates. Without inhibitor the rate is at low substrate and at high substrate. With inhibitor the rate is at low substrate and at high substrate. Calculate the percent of uninhibited high-substrate activity that remains in the presence of inhibitor. Round to the nearest whole number.
An enzyme has one active site and forms one product molecule each time a substrate successfully binds and reacts. In a population of , a competitive inhibitor occupies of all active sites during a brief interval. If every unoccupied enzyme binds substrate once during that interval, how many product molecules are formed?
An uninhibited reaction yields of product in a fixed time. In the presence of an inhibitor, product yield falls to . Calculate the ratio of inhibited yield to uninhibited yield in simplest form.
In a cell extract, identical enzyme molecules are present. A competitive inhibitor occupies the active site of of the enzymes at a given moment. If each uninhibited enzyme converts substrate molecules per minute, what is the total number of substrate molecules converted per minute? Round to the nearest whole number.
In a population of enzymes, are bound by a noncompetitive inhibitor at the allosteric site. What percentage of the enzymes remain able to bind substrate and catalyze the reaction? Round to the nearest whole percent.
An enzyme catalyzes the conversion of one substrate molecule into . A cell contains and enough enzyme to process all of them unless inhibited. A noncompetitive inhibitor binds allosterically and prevents binding of of the substrate molecules that otherwise would have been processed. How many product molecules are formed?