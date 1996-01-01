General Biology
Back
32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
Problem
Humans and lorises share many traits that probably evolved in our early primate ancestors; one such trait is __________.
A
opposable big toes
B
an arboreal way of life
C
culture
D
bipedalism (upright walking)
E
a thumb that is relatively mobile and separate from the fingers
