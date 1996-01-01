Primates and Homonids Practice Problems
Humans are triploblastic animals, meaning they have _______ during the embryonic phase
Africa has a higher degree of human genetic diversity than any other continent. This is consistent with the theory that modern humans have their origin in Africa. A small part of the population migrated out of Africa and reached new locations where they established their own population with lower genetic variability. This is an example of the:
The ancestors of modern humans arose in Africa. It took some time before some species such as Homo ergaster left Africa and expanded to Southern Eurasia. Why did it take so long for our ancestors to leave Africa?
What is the earliest observed difference between humans and their close relatives: the great apes?
Bipedalism is considered a very old trait. Which of the following provided clue of an upright stance among hominins?
Which of the following is the oldest hominin that existed during the divergence of human and chimpanzee lineages?
Scientists were able to identify divergence from a common African ancestor by comparing the _____ of males from different geographic regions.
Which of the following had the largest brain volume relative to body size which roughly reflects their intelligence?
What evidence suggests that humans and chimpanzees are more closely related than they are to other apes?
What is the morphological indication that Homo ergaster was not adapted to climbing trees?
UV radiation can degrade ____ which is essential for fetal development and spermatogenesis.
What made the biologists conclude that Homo ergaster was well adapted for walking long distances, allowing them to expand in other geographic areas?
Which of the following statements was supported by genetic evidence drawn out from fossils?
What is the alternative hypothesis of the origin of Homo floresiensis besides being a dwarf descendant of Homo erectus?