Back
25. Phylogeny
Phylogeny
Problem
Which of the following is the correct taxonomic name for the African forest elephant?
A
loxodonta cyclotis
B
Loxodonta Cyclotis
C
Loxodonta Cyclotis
D
Loxodonta cyclotis
E
Loxodonta cyclotis
Show Answer
Next question
