Phylogeny Practice Problems
Which of the following groups includes ancestral species and all of their descendants?
Which one of the following is the best way to evaluate the hypothesis about the phylogenetic relationships among different organisms?
Maximum parsimony asserts that the phylogeny with the _________ number of evolutionary changes is the best estimate of true phylogeny.
Some mammals developed fur unlike other vertebrates such as amphibians and reptiles which have retained their ancestral trait. The development of fur in mammals like bears is an example of ______.
Modern humans are said to have originated in Africa over the past 200,000 years. Which of the following is likely to be the most recent common ancestor of modern humans if we based it on the following phylogenetic tree?
Assuming that in a phylogenetic tree of dogs, the red wolf has a longer branch length than the Coyote. Which of the following statements could be true?
If we construct a phylogenetic tree for dogs, determine which of the following animals will be the ideal outgroup.
Humans, apes, and new world monkeys share the most recent common ancestor, thus, which of the following is true?
Based on the following evolutionary tree, which of the following shares the same most recent common ancestor with humans?
Which of the following shows a similarity between the birds and crocodiles that can be possibly explained by their common ancestry?
The Australian mole and North American mole both have specialized claws for digging. Based on this statement, what can we conclude about these two species?
What makes scientists suspect that large-scale evolutionary transformations are caused by the changes in the expression of developmental genes?
What is the disadvantage of relying on morphological features alone in identifying evolutionary relationships among different species?
How did scientists find out that fungi are more closely related to animals than green plants?