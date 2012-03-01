Universal phylogenetic trees built from different genes sometimes give inconsistent results. What basic assumption on which phylogenetic trees are based has probably been violated during the history of life?
A
Analogous traits come about because of convergent evolution.
B
Homologous traits come about because of common ancestry.
C
The greater the difference in gene sequences, the longer two species have diverged.
D
Genes are often passed from one organism to another without the occurrence of reproduction.
E
Genes are passed vertically from one generation to the next.