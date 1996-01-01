A plant biologist observed a peculiar pattern when a tropical shrub was attacked by caterpillars. After a caterpillar ate a leaf, it would skip over nearby leaves and attack a leaf some distance away. Simply removing a leaf did not trigger the same change nearby. The biologist suspected that a damaged leaf sent out a chemical that signaled other leaves. How could this hypothesis be tested?
