The USA currently has one of the highest per capita ecological footprints of any country in the world. Which of the following steps can be taken to reduce the USA’s ecological footprint?
Transition to more renewable energy sources such as solar & wind power.
Introduce more public transport to areas with large amounts of traffic & pollution.
Eating more locally sourced food.
All of the above
