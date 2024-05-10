Suppose it’s now the year 2100, the human population size has soared to 10.7 billion, and technology advancements allowed us to increase the biologically productive global hectares to 35 billion gha. Considering this, what would be the maximum sustainable per capita ecological footprint? If the actual per capita ecological footprint is estimated to be 3.00 gha per person, what could all of this imply about the Earth’s carrying capacity for humans?



