Which of the following occurs in a country that is going through demographic transition?
Birth rate drops rapidly while death rates remain constant.
Death rate drops rapidly while birth rate remains constant.
Life expectancy increases, death rates drop, & birth rates remain high at first but then gradually decrease.
Life expectancy increases & birth rates gradually increase.
