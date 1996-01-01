General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
13. Mendelian Genetics
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
Problem
Which choice below describes the expression of Tay-Sachs disease in humans at the biochemical level?
A
Dominant
B
Codominant
C
Recessive
D
Polygenic
E
Incompletely dominant
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Dominant, Recessive, Incomplete Dominant, Codominant? What The Heterozygous Does This Mean?
by Clint Explains
36 views
Hide transcripts
Co-dominance and Incomplete Dominance | Biomolecules | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
33 views
Hide transcripts
Co-dominance | Genetics
by sci-ology
40 views
Hide transcripts
Incomplete Dominance
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
50 views
Hide transcripts
Incomplete Dominance | Genetics
by sci-ology
58 views
Hide transcripts
Incomplete Dominance, Codominance, Polygenic Traits, and Epistasis!
by Amoeba Sisters
32 views
Hide transcripts
Codominance
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
52 views
Hide transcripts
Codominance & Blood Type
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
45 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.