Problem
How does codominance at the molecular level help to explain why evolutionary processes haven't resulted in the elimination of the sickle-cell allele among people of African descent?
A
Individuals with two sickle-cell alleles are immune to infection by the malaria parasite.
B
The presence of both normal and sickle-shaped hemoglobin in the red blood cells of heterozygous individuals provides immunity to infection by the malaria parasite.
C
Individuals need only one normal allele to have completely normal hemoglobin and reduced densities of malaria parasites in their red blood cells.
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Individuals with normal and sickle-cell hemoglobin in their red blood cells are usually healthy and, when infected by the malaria parasite, have lower parasite densities and, thus, reduced malaria symptoms.