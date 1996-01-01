General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
Problem
What kind of protection does the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 provide the public with regard to the use of genetic information?
A
The law guarantees that access to genetic counseling cannot be denied to U.S. citizens based on their race, sex, age, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation.
B
The law mandates that people who undergo genetic testing are provided genetic counseling so that they can make informed family decisions based on their test results.
C
The law mandates that all expectant mothers must undergo fetal testing for genetic disorders regardless of their demographic status.
D
The law prohibits the use of genetic test information to deny insurance coverage or employment to individuals.
