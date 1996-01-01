General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
Problem
When two average-height parents give birth to a child exhibiting achondroplasia, it is most likely due to a new mutation. This is because __________.
the frequency of achondroplasia is unknown
achondroplasia is a relatively rare disorder
such mutations are statistically predictable
None of the listed responses is correct.
achondroplasia is caused by an allele that is always expressed; therefore, the parents must not have the allele
