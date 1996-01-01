Autosomal Inheritance Practice Problems
Assume that in a family, both the father and mother are carriers of genes associated with sickle cell anemia. One of their children suffers from the disease, two of them are carriers, and one is completely normal. In this case, the genes associated with sickle cell anemia are ___________.
Assume that in a family, the mother is a carrier of hemophilia and the father is normal. One of their sons suffers from hemophilia, while the other is completely normal. One of their daughters is also a carrier, and the other is normal. In this case, the allele associated with hemophilia is _________.
There are diseases caused by mutated alleles. If the allele is recessive, it will cause disease in people who are ____ on that mutated gene.
Alkaptonuria is a biochemical disorder. Affected individuals cannot metabolize a substance called alkapton, which colors the urine and stains body tissues. Jack is married to Natasha. Jack is normal person but Natasha is suffering from Alkaptonuria. Both have 50% of children suffering from alkaptonuria disease. Based upon these observations we conclude that Alkaptonuria appeared to be caused by
Jack was married to Diana. Both are carriers of an allele of cystic fibrosis. What is the probability that Jack and Diana will have a baby with cystic fibrosis?
Sickle-cell disease is a recessive trait. A couple yields normal results for a sickle-cell disease test, and none of their parents have this disease. What will be the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have the sickle-cell disease?