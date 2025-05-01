Autosomal Inheritance Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Autosomal Inheritance: Videos & Practice Problems
Assume that in a family, both the father and mother are carriers of genes associated with sickle cell anemia. One of their children suffers from the disease, two of them are carriers, and one is completely normal. In this case, the genes associated with sickle cell anemia are ___________.
Assume that in a family, the mother is a carrier of hemophilia and the father is normal. One of their sons suffers from hemophilia, while the other is completely normal. One of their daughters is also a carrier, and the other is normal. In this case, the allele associated with hemophilia is _________.
There are diseases caused by mutated alleles. If the allele is recessive, it will cause disease in people who are ____ on that mutated gene.
Alkaptonuria is a biochemical disorder. Affected individuals cannot metabolize a substance called alkapton, which colors the urine and stains body tissues. Jack is married to Natasha. Jack is normal person but Natasha is suffering from Alkaptonuria. Both have 50% of children suffering from alkaptonuria disease. Based upon these observations we conclude that Alkaptonuria appeared to be caused by
Jack was married to Diana. Both are carriers of an allele of cystic fibrosis. What is the probability that Jack and Diana will have a baby with cystic fibrosis?
Sickle-cell disease is a recessive trait. A couple yields normal results for a sickle-cell disease test, and none of their parents have this disease. What will be the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have the sickle-cell disease?
Hemochromatosis is an autosomal recessive trait. A carrier woman with Hemochromatosis and her normal husband have children. What is true regarding the probability of having normal or diseased children?
How can a person with one affected allele for an autosomal recessive disorder be a carrier but not show symptoms?
Match each pedigree observation with the most logical genetic conclusion:
Match each pedigree scenario with the most accurate interpretation of inheritance:
Match each autosomal inheritance conclusion with the evidence that supports it:
A child has cystic fibrosis, an autosomal recessive disorder. What can we infer about the parents' genotypes?
In a pedigree, a disorder appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally. What type of inheritance is most likely?
Why might an autosomal recessive disorder not appear in one generation but appear in the next?
If polydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait, what is the probability of a child having polydactyly if one parent is heterozygous and the other is homozygous recessive?
A person with no family history of a disorder suddenly develops it. Which is least likely to be true?
Given a pedigree with multiple affected individuals in every generation but some unaffected parents with affected children, which inheritance pattern is most plausible?
If a disorder is autosomal dominant, what is the chance of an affected parent passing it to their offspring?
In a family where cystic fibrosis skips a generation, what is the most likely genotype of unaffected parents with an affected child?