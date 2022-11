A female dog with black fur (Ff) mates with a male dog that also has black fur (Ff). Determine the possible genotypes and phenotypes of their puppies using a Punnett Square. Black fur (F) is dominant to grey fur (f).

a) # of possible Genotypes:

FF: ________

Ff: ________

ff: _________

b) % of possible Phenotypes:

Black fur: __________

Grey fur: ___________