Explain the relationship between natural selection and evolution.
A
Evolution is an explanation for how natural selection happens.
B
Evolution and natural selection explain the same phenomena but use different timescales.
C
Evolution explains how life begins, while natural selection explains how life changes.
D
Natural selection is an explanation for how evolution happens.
