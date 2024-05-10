21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
The Latin term Scala Naturae reflects which argument?
Darwin’s argument for descent with modification.
Aristotle’s argument that organisms can be arranged hierarchically by complexity.
Plato’s argument that all individuals deviate from a divine ideal form.
The modern biological argument that organisms should be organized by evolutionary relationships.
