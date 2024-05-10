21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is FALSE based on the simplified phylogenetic tree shown?
A
The cucumber is equally related to the apple and the pear.
B
The cucumber and the California poppy share a common ancestor at node E.
C
The most recent common ancestor between the apple and the orange is also the most recent common ancestor of the apple and the California poppy.
D
The pear and the cucumber are more closely related than the pear and the orange.
54
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 31 videos