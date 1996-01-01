In an experiment, a researcher colored a bit of tissue on the outside of a frog gastrula with an orange fluorescent dye. The embryo developed normally. When the tadpole was placed under an ultraviolet light, which of the following glowed bright orange? (Explain your answer.)
a. the heart
b. the pancreas
c. the brain
d. the stomach
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Fertilization with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter