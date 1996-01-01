As a frog embryo develops, the neural tube forms from ectoderm along what will be the frog’s back, directly above the notochord. To study this process, a researcher extracted a bit of notochord tissue and inserted it under the ectoderm where the frog’s belly would normally develop. What can the researcher hope to learn from this experiment? Predict the possible outcomes. What experimental control would you suggest?
