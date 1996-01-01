Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology20. DevelopmentAnimal Development
Problem 8
You obtain an egg cell from the ovary of a white mouse and remove the nucleus from it. You then obtain a nucleus from a liver cell from an adult black mouse. You use the methods of nuclear transplantation to insert the nucleus into the empty egg. After some prompting, the new zygote divides into an early embryo, which you then implant into the uterus of a brown mouse. A few weeks later, a baby mouse is born. What color will it be? Why?

