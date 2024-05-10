Bedbugs are a pest that has been a nuisance throughout human history. In the 1940s, the widespread introduction of the pesticide DDT allowed people to effectively kill bedbugs at home. However, a mutation in the gene that codes for sodium channels in these insects provided resistance to DDT in some bedbugs. DDT was banned in 1974, but most bedbugs today are still resistant to DDT. What could be an explanation for why most bedbugs still have resistance to DDT?