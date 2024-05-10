21. Evolution
Evidence of Natural Selection
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which statement identifies the main difference between natural selection and artificial selection?
A
Natural selection is controlled by the environment, while artificial selection is controlled by humans.
B
Natural selection only influences phenotype, while artificial selection influences genotype.
C
Natural selection works on existing variation in the community, while artificial selection introduces variation into the community.
D
Natural selection has the goal of cultivating specific characteristics, while artificial selection does not.
36
views