Evidence of Natural Selection: Videos & Practice Problems
Evidence of Natural Selection Practice Problems
Which statement best describes a key difference between artificial selection and natural selection?
In a population of moths, those with darker wings are more likely to survive due to industrial pollution darkening tree bark. Which concept of natural selection does this scenario illustrate?
Why is genetic variation crucial for the process of natural selection, particularly in rapidly changing environments?
How do antibiotics act as a selection pressure on bacterial populations, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)?
What real-time example illustrates natural selection due to a change in coat color in response to environmental changes?
Why are rock pocket mice with darker coats considered to have higher fitness on black volcanic rocks?
How has genetic research enhanced our understanding of natural selection in rock pocket mice?
Why is antibiotic resistance considered a significant public health challenge in the 21st century?
How might a population of insects adapt to a new pesticide introduced into their environment, according to the principles of natural selection?
Which scenario best illustrates both artificial and natural selection processes simultaneously?
How does the use of antibiotics in livestock contribute to the evolution of antibiotic-resistant bacteria?
How can genetic research into the coat color of rock pocket mice inform broader evolutionary studies?
How should public health policies address the challenge of antibiotic resistance in order to reduce its impact?
How can genetic variation within a bacterial population affect its ability to develop antibiotic resistance?