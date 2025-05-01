Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the statement 'Prokaryotes evolved from eukaryotes by losing their organelles' contradicts the theory, as prokaryotes existed before eukaryotes. Similarly, 'Eukaryotes are simply larger versions of prokaryotes with no internal compartmentalization' ignores the presence of organelles in eukaryotic cells. Lastly, 'Eukaryotes and prokaryotes evolved independently with no shared ancestry' is inconsistent with the shared evolutionary history implied by the theory.