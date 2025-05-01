Eliminate incorrect options: The statement 'All prokaryotes have a nucleus' is false because prokaryotes lack a nucleus. The statement 'Mitochondria and chloroplasts are formed by the Golgi apparatus' is incorrect because these organelles are not formed by the Golgi apparatus. The statement 'Eukaryotic cells lack internal membrane-bound organelles' is also false because eukaryotic cells are defined by the presence of membrane-bound organelles.