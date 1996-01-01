Major divisions in the geologic record are marked by
a. radioactive dating.
b. distinct changes in the types of fossilized life.
c. regular time intervals measured in millions of years.
d. the appearance, in order, of prokaryotes, eukaryotes, protists, animals, plants, and fungi.
