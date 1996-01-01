In the early 1800s, French naturalist Jean Baptiste Lamarck suggested that the best explanation for the relationship of fossils to current organisms is that life evolves. He proposed that by using or not using its body parts, an individual may change its traits and then pass those changes on to its offspring. He suggested, for instance, that the ancestors of the giraffe had lengthened their necks by stretching higher and higher into the trees to reach leaves. Evaluate Lamarck’s hypotheses from the perspective of present-day scientific knowledge.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Plate Tectonics and Continental Drift with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter