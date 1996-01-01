Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionMetabolism and Homeostasis
1:40 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question

Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function? a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses. b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat. c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature. d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:47m

Watch next

Master Surface Area to Volume Ratio with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.