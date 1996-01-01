Which of these examples best describes the concept that form facilitates function?
a. Crickets must balance their resources between spermatophore production and immune defenses.
b. A desert jackrabbit has large ears that help eliminate excess heat.
c. An Antarctic fish maintains homeostasis by conforming to the stable, external temperature.
d. Honeybees will swarm around a predatory wasp and contract their flight muscles to generate a lethal ball of heat.
