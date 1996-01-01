Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionMetabolism and Homeostasis
Which of the following statements regarding surface area and volume in animals are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F As an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area. T/F A chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a great dane. T/F Animals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios. T/F As an animal’s volume increases, its total surface area decreases.

