Which of the following statements regarding surface area and volume in animals are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F As an animal grows, its volume increases more rapidly than its surface area.
T/F A chihuahua has a higher surface area to volume ratio than a great dane.
T/F Animals with high surface area to volume ratios heat and cool more slowly than animals with lower surface area to volume ratios.
T/F As an animal’s volume increases, its total surface area decreases.
