Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the statement that 'all organelles in eukaryotic cells are formed by the folding of the plasma membrane' does not align with the endosymbiotic theory. Similarly, the idea that 'eukaryotic cells evolved directly from archaea without any symbiotic events' contradicts the theory. Lastly, 'prokaryotic cells contain membrane-bound organelles similar to those in eukaryotes' is incorrect because prokaryotes generally lack membrane-bound organelles.