Step 5: Consider the statement 'Mitochondria and chloroplasts are formed de novo in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.' This is also incorrect because mitochondria and chloroplasts arise from pre-existing mitochondria and chloroplasts through a process similar to binary fission, which is characteristic of prokaryotic cells. The correct statement is that mitochondria and chloroplasts contain their own circular DNA, providing strong evidence for the endosymbiotic theory.