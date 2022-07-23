Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
8. Respiration
Electron Transport Chain
Problem 8`
Textbook Question
The researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carried out a follow-up experiment. These biologists treated some of the cultures with a drug that poisons the enzymes involved in electron transport chains. In cultures where the drug was present, no more magnetite was produced. Does this result support or undermine their hypothesis that the bacteria in the cultures perform cellular respiration? Explain your reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of electron transport chains in cellular respiration. Electron transport chains are a series of complexes that transfer electrons from electron donors to electron acceptors via redox reactions, and couple this electron transfer with the transfer of protons (H+ ions) across a membrane. This process creates an electrochemical proton gradient that drives the synthesis of ATP, which is the main energy currency of the cell.
Understand the function of the drug used in the experiment. The drug poisons the enzymes involved in the electron transport chains, effectively inhibiting the process of electron transfer and the subsequent production of ATP.
Relate the inhibition of the electron transport chain to the production of magnetite. Magnetite production in bacteria often involves the reduction of iron, a process that can be linked to the electron transport chain activity. If the electron transport chain is inhibited, the bacteria may not be able to reduce iron to form magnetite.
Analyze the experimental results. In the presence of the drug, no magnetite was produced, suggesting that the normal function of the electron transport chain is crucial for the production of magnetite in these bacteria.
Conclude whether the results support or undermine the hypothesis. Since the inhibition of the electron transport chain (a key component of cellular respiration) stops the production of magnetite, this supports the hypothesis that the bacteria perform cellular respiration, using the electron transport chain to drive processes such as magnetite production.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cellular Respiration
Cellular respiration is a metabolic process in which cells convert nutrients into energy, primarily in the form of ATP, while producing waste products. This process typically involves glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain. In bacteria, this can occur anaerobically or aerobically, depending on the organism and environmental conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:39
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Electron Transport Chain (ETC)
The electron transport chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane (or plasma membrane in bacteria) that facilitate the transfer of electrons derived from nutrients. This process generates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis. Inhibition of the ETC can severely disrupt cellular respiration, leading to reduced energy production and metabolic byproducts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Electron Transport Chain
Magnetite Production
Magnetite is a magnetic iron oxide produced by certain bacteria as a byproduct of their metabolic processes, often linked to their respiratory activities. The production of magnetite can indicate the presence of specific metabolic pathways, including those involved in electron transport. If magnetite production ceases when the ETC is inhibited, it suggests that the bacteria rely on cellular respiration for its synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Primary Production in Aquatic Ecosystems
