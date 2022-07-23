Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain (ETC) The Electron Transport Chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons derived from NADH and FADH2. As electrons move through these complexes, they release energy, which is used to pump protons (H+) from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating a proton gradient essential for ATP synthesis.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Oxidative phosphorylation is the process by which ATP is produced using the energy generated from the electron transport chain. The proton gradient created by the ETC drives protons back into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase, a process that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate. This coupling of electron transport and ATP production is crucial for cellular energy metabolism.