General Biology40. Circulatory SystemHeart Physiology
1:05 minutes
Problem 5
Paul’s blood pressure is 150/90. The 150 indicates _________ , and the 90 indicates _________ . a. pressure in the left ventricle; pressure in the right ventricle b. pressure during ventricular contraction; pressure during heart relaxation c. systemic circuit pressure; pulmonary circuit pressure d. pressure in the arteries; pressure in the veins

5:13m

