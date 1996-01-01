Paul’s blood pressure is 150/90. The 150 indicates _________ , and the 90 indicates _________ .
a. pressure in the left ventricle; pressure in the right ventricle
b. pressure during ventricular contraction; pressure during heart relaxation
c. systemic circuit pressure; pulmonary circuit pressure
d. pressure in the arteries; pressure in the veins
