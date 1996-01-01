When the doctor listened to Janet’s heart, he heard “lub-hiss, lub-hiss” instead of the normal “lub-dup” sounds. The hiss is most likely due to _________ . (Explain your answer.)
a. a defective atrioventricular (AV) valve
b. a damaged pacemaker (SA node)
c. a defective semilunar valve
d. high blood pressure
