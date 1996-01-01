Blood flows more slowly in the arterioles than in the artery that supplies them because the arterioles
a. have thoroughfare channels to venules that are often closed off, slowing the flow of blood.
b. have sphincters that restrict flow to capillary beds.
c. are narrower than the artery.
d. collectively have a larger cross-sectional area than does the artery.
