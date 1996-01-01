General Biology
31. Invertebrates
Ecdysozoans
Problem
The arthropods superficially resemble earthworms in that both groups __________, yet the two are distinctly different because arthropods, but not earthworms, __________.
A
have closed circulatory systems; have bristles
B
are cephalized and bilaterally symmetrical; have true organs
C
have a true coelom; have an anus
D
are acoelomates; are segmented
E
have prominently segmented bodies; have jointed appendages
