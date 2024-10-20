The pygmy zebra octopus is a potential new model organism for understanding brain function in humans despite the independent evolution of high intelligence in both groups. Describe (or draw a phylogenetic tree to show) the relationships among humans (H. sapiens), the pygmy zebra octopus (O. chierchiae) and two other protostome model organisms in medicine: the fruitfly (D. melanogaster) and roundworm (C. elegans).